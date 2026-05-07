I’ve been watching America’s Culinary Cup (ACC) each week after Survivor. It has not only Padma as the host, harkening back to Seasons 20 and earlier of Top Chef, and also has Beverly Kim (Season 9, Texas) and Buddha Lo (Seasons 19 and 20). Last week, they made it to the final five.

The challenges in ACC surround different “commandments” of cooking skills. Most of the challenges involve the chefs earning points. I was curious how well the final five has done earning the most possible points.

**SPOILER WARNING FOR THE FINAL FIVE**