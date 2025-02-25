Wildcard Kitchen is a form of culinary poker. I’m guessing that some of the psychology behind the actions are similar in Wildcard Kitchen as in poker. I’m not going to try to make a full connection between the two - but I was curious about how the sequence of actions (checks, bets, calls, raises, folds) played out across these two Wildcard Kitchen seasons and if there were patterns.

As a reminder, each time a chef decides whether to check, call, bet, raise, or fold is called an action. Each of the first two rounds is guaranteed to have at least 3 actions because that’s how many chefs are in each round. Because Round 3 (the high stakes hand) has a different structure, often with the shortest stack all in (or even eliminated from the competition entirely) and sometimes side bets, I’m excluding those rounds from this analysis.

Here’s what stands out to me from this: