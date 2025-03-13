We’re hours away from a new season of Top Chef! The 15 contestants seem amazing, and I can’t wait to start watching the season. We’ve got a lot of great stuff coming your way, but I’m going to start off this season by highlighting the winners of the first elimination challenges of each season and seeing what we can learn from the past.

Most of the elimination challenges were individual, and were what I’d classify as a “normal” Elimination challenge. Moving forward, unless otherwise noted, elimination challenges include sudden death quickfires and quickfire eliminations as well.

What history has shown us