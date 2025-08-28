Updated late evening 8/27 to fix the link to the submission form! Thanks Anna, for the heads-up!

All we want to do when we watch Top Chef is to get a chance to eat their food! While we can’t eat the food made during the season, we can eat at restaurants they are involved with. But how do we know what restaurants they’re involved with?

That’s where you come in! Based on the work of Redditor catelijoy, I’ve created a way to crowd-source knowledge of these restaurants. Not only that, but I’m working with find-topchef.com who has a much more visual way to search for restaurants - definitely check it out!

✨What we need from you✨

Review the spreadsheet Submit new restaurants or suggest modifications to existing records

Right now, we have current and past restaurants affiliated with 202 cheftestants. That’s 62.7% of all chefs who have been on the show. Based on this preliminary data, we think 178 of these chefs have an open restaurant that they are affiliated with (55.3% of all chefs who have been on the show).

I’ll be slowly making my way through the spreadsheet and adding in missing data. I just can’t do it alone! I’m very excited to have this crowd-sourced resource for the community.

Thanks for the help, and bon appetit!