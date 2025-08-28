Updated late evening 8/27 to fix the link to the submission form! Thanks Anna, for the heads-up!
All we want to do when we watch Top Chef is to get a chance to eat their food! While we can’t eat the food made during the season, we can eat at restaurants they are involved with. But how do we know what restaurants they’re involved with?
That’s where you come in! Based on the work of Redditor catelijoy, I’ve created a way to crowd-source knowledge of these restaurants. Not only that, but I’m working with find-topchef.com who has a much more visual way to search for restaurants - definitely check it out!
✨What we need from you✨
Review the spreadsheet
Submit new restaurants or suggest modifications to existing records
Right now, we have current and past restaurants affiliated with 202 cheftestants. That’s 62.7% of all chefs who have been on the show. Based on this preliminary data, we think 178 of these chefs have an open restaurant that they are affiliated with (55.3% of all chefs who have been on the show).
I’ll be slowly making my way through the spreadsheet and adding in missing data. I just can’t do it alone! I’m very excited to have this crowd-sourced resource for the community.
Thanks for the help, and bon appetit!
Love Top 🔪 Chef? Subscribe to get data-driven content, exclusive interviews, and more!
A few updates from Philly:
Jen Carroll is no longer with Spice Finch, since prior to summer 2023 (https://centercityphila.org/blog/twenty-weeks-twenty-stories-spice-finch); the restaurant remains open.
Jen Zavala still runs Juana Tamale.
Nick Elmi closed ITV to merge the space with Laurel, and left Royal Boucherie a few years ago.
Also, Leah Cohen suddenly closed both of her NY restaurants earlier this summer - she was supposed to open up a Pig & Khao location here but I assume that project is dead or at least on hold. Coincidentally we went to dinner last night right across the street from where it's supposed to go, it looked like no work had been done in several months.
Those are really impressive numbers. The talent on the show is always at an elite level. It’s great to see people in their hometowns showing appreciation for their skills!