Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Goldberg-Morse's avatar
Ben Goldberg-Morse
21h

A few updates from Philly:

Jen Carroll is no longer with Spice Finch, since prior to summer 2023 (https://centercityphila.org/blog/twenty-weeks-twenty-stories-spice-finch); the restaurant remains open.

Jen Zavala still runs Juana Tamale.

Nick Elmi closed ITV to merge the space with Laurel, and left Royal Boucherie a few years ago.

Also, Leah Cohen suddenly closed both of her NY restaurants earlier this summer - she was supposed to open up a Pig & Khao location here but I assume that project is dead or at least on hold. Coincidentally we went to dinner last night right across the street from where it's supposed to go, it looked like no work had been done in several months.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Marc Campbell's avatar
Marc Campbell
21h

Those are really impressive numbers. The talent on the show is always at an elite level. It’s great to see people in their hometowns showing appreciation for their skills!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Count The Dings
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture