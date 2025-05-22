Does avoiding the bottom actually matter?
Analyzing every chef's first individual elimination challenge low and what it means
Last week, Tristen was in the bottom of an individual elimination challenge for the first time. That made me wonder about how soon into their respective seasons winners were in the bottom.
It turns out, there were five winners who were never in the bottom of an individual elimination challenge!
And there’s actually one chef still in the competition in Season 22 who has never been in the bottom of an elimination challenge…