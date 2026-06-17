How’d you all do this week without Top Chef on Monday? I have to say, 100 Cooks is not filling the void, as much as I love Alex Guarnaschelli and Terry Crews.

I talked about this season’s final four NPT+ on Track Your Knives. The final three, especially, were quite impressive.

NPT+ takes a chef’s not-bottom percentage (NBP) plus top-or-win percentage (TOW) and normalizes it across all Top Chef seasons. A NPT+ of 100 is the Top Chef average; 150 is 50% better than the Top Chef average.

(If you haven’t yet, head over to Top Chef Reference to play around with the data yourself!)

Top Chef Reference is fun to play with, but I wanted to go a bit deeper than what is on there and look at the final fours as a group.