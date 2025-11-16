It’s in the names: advantage and immunity. It means a leg up, and it means safety! But how did the chefs who received advantages and immunity do in elimination challenges?

Turns out, it’s about what you’d expect! Those with immunity most often ended up in the middle of the chef pack in an elimination challenge than any other outcome; 56.6% of those chefs in those elimination challenges were safe. Those with immunity had a much higher rate of safety than those without it or with an advantage.