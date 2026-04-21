How risky are desserts on Top Chef?
Tonight, the chefs will be required to make desserts. However, what about those times when desserts weren't required?
I’ll be making brownies right after I post this, because I know that watching this week’s Top Chef will make me want something sweet!
I decided to do a quick look into when chefs haven’t been required to do desserts. Yes, I know that tonight, the chefs are required to do it - but stick with me :)
From this, it seems like making desserts when not required is a pretty risky move - twice as many dishes were eliminated as won elimination challenges. But the average placement of those who made desserts when they didn’t have to was really good (5.5 average; 5 median). I think this bodes well for Brandon and Duyen, each of whom have made a dessert for an elimination challenge prior to tonight’s episode and were in the top group of chefs for the challenge.
I hope you’ve got something tasty to snack on while you watch tonight’s episode! And if you haven’t yet, become a subscriber here to get insights on trends in Top Chef!