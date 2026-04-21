I’ll be making brownies right after I post this, because I know that watching this week’s Top Chef will make me want something sweet!

I decided to do a quick look into when chefs haven’t been required to do desserts. Yes, I know that tonight, the chefs are required to do it - but stick with me :)

From this, it seems like making desserts when not required is a pretty risky move - twice as many dishes were eliminated as won elimination challenges. But the average placement of those who made desserts when they didn’t have to was really good (5.5 average; 5 median). I think this bodes well for Brandon and Duyen, each of whom have made a dessert for an elimination challenge prior to tonight’s episode and were in the top group of chefs for the challenge.

I hope you’ve got something tasty to snack on while you watch tonight’s episode! And if you haven’t yet, become a subscriber here to get insights on trends in Top Chef!