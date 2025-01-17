As we wait for the chef list for Season 22 Canada, let’s dig into some numbers. It’s well known that there’s a home field advantage in sports. What about in Top Chef? Professional athletes train and compete in the same locations -- and the Top Chef kitchen is not always the typical environment for a chef. While it’s fast-paced and still customer focused, the Top Chef challenges call on specific skills and twists that are sometimes a little out there. Additionally, Top Chef has challenges each season that draw on local ingredients, dishes, or styles specific to that area.

I’ll look into regional representation of chefs in each season in a future post, but here specifically, I’ll look at chefs from the state in which filming took place.