As we’ve seen an increase in the accolades of Top Chef contestants, it made me wonder if there’s been an increase in the age of contestants as well. Unfortunately, there’s not data for all seasons - but there’s still enough to look into. In addition to age trends, I was interested in whether the winning chef in each season was older than the average of their cast, and how older chefs fared.

(Seeing the oldest chef’s age on a couple seasons definitely made me feel…mature! lol)