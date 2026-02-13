The new season of Top Chef has a rare setup for LCK (Last Chance Kitchen) in which the first two chefs eliminated will not compete in LCK. When I was talking with Tom, Sara, and Kendra after the cast was revealed, Sara posed a good question. She asked how well first and second eliminated chefs do in LCK anyway, and if any of them even make it back into the main competition.

Well, I have an answer!

History of LCK early eliminations