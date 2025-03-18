East Coast vs. West Coast. New York vs. Los Angeles. Some classic rivalries exist in sports - and even extend to food competitions. Beachside Brawl, anyone? Tournament of Champions seasons 1 through 5? Yup. All focused around East vs. West.

But what about specific cities? In the first episode of Top Chef Destination Canada, there was mention of a “Chicago clique.” When I think of Chicago food and Top Chef, Stephanie Izard and Joe Flamm immediately come to mind - the Chicago winners of Seasons 4 and 15, respectively. And then the past three seasons of Top Chef have all been won by NYC-based chefs…

Is NYC the best city from which to come?