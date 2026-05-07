It’s time for the third segment of a six-part Savor Charlotte series presented by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority.

Our own Tom Haberstroh is joined by Charlotte’s own Brittany Cochran who competed on Top Chef Season 23 Carolinas.

She’s the executive chef of Stagioni in Myers Park in Charlotte and the only Charlotte “hometown” cheftestant this season.

Brittany shares what it was like to be the Queen City representative and how she wanted to break stereotypes that she faced in the restaurant biz. She also reveals what it was like to hear head judge Tom Colicchio and Charlotte legend Greg Collier give her flowers on the show and what really went down on the Southern Sides episode.

For the Charlotte diners out there, Brittany also pulls back the curtain on the ghost named Blanche that still haunts her restaurant.

If you didn’t catch the interview on the pod this week, it is now up on YouTube:

You can catch Part 1 with Chef Chris Coleman here and Part 2 with Callan Buckles of Rada here.