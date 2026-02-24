Pack Your Knives has a packed season coming up, and the fun can start now! We’re thrilled to add two games to what we’re offering for Top Chef Season 23: Power Rankings and Fantasy Leagues. Head on over to Find Top Chef to sign up and submit your first Power Ranking! There’s a prize involved…!

Why join Power Rankings?

Personally, I find it stressful to guess the ONE person who is going to win a challenge. It’s a lot of pressure! (Let’s ignore the fact that I’m not even the one cooking in said challenge…) This is why I love Power Rankings: you rank chefs from most likely to win the elimination challenge to most likely to go home.

You earn points based on how closely your rank of chefs aligned with the winning and eliminated chefs of the elimination challenge. We’ll also have bonus questions for extra points. You can participate before each episode every week, or as you want. For those that participate each week, there will be a prize for the winner!

The winner of the Power Rankings will get a meet & greet at Freight House, along with a chef’s curated meal, courtesy of none other than Sara Bradley!

@carly.sue.bear Carly L on Instagram: "Join us this season for Power Rankings a…

Why join Fantasy Leagues?

We know you’ve got your competitive side! Maybe you think that you can pick a better team than Tom and Sara. Or maybe you have a group of friends who run your own leagues…now you don’t have to do the math yourself!

I like Fantasy Leagues because I love to root for people, and it adds to the drama of watching an episode. I’ve never done a Fantasy League for Top Chef (only ever for Survivor), so I’ll be doing one for the first time this season.

This is more for the set-it-and-forget-it type folks or for the folks who want to compete against friends. You can wait until after the first episode airs, and your Commissioner (the admin of the league) can make alterations to some settings to better suit your league’s needs.

Don’t have a group with whom to play? I can be your commissioner!

I can be your commissioner! I’ve got leagues set up, and listed below. If you join one of these leagues, DM me your draft order (list all chefs 1 = top choice, 15 = bottom choice), and then we’ll figure out who gets to draft first. (As the commissioner, I have to be the one to distribute the chefs to each team.)

Currently open leagues: 3 teams, each where you draft 5 chefs:

Pack Your Knives 2, invite code 245DHWN6

Pack Your Knives 3, invite code HDBY1DAG

Currently open leagues: 7 teams, each where you draft 2 chefs

Pack Your Knives 4, invite code MXYOLYDH

Pack Your Knives 5, invite code QAVOJ8JA

We can’t wait!

Kendra (of Find Top Chef) and I will be running these two games AND hosting a podcast. Our podcast will dive into the trends and patterns of the Power Rankings, as well as highlights of Fantasy Leagues. Don’t worry: Tom and Sara will be doing the main recap podcast and I’ll still be answering Top Chef questions through analysis.

We’re a week away from the premiere of Top Chef Season 23 on Peacock (3/3), and two weeks from it airing on Bravo (3/9). Get in your Power Rankings before the end of the day on March 2nd!