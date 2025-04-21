Last year’s spring break, we took the girls to Disney World.

This year, we took them to Time and Tide in New York City.

I’m kidding. Sorta.

The truth is that my wife and I wanted to take the girls to New York City and see my family in CT for this year’s spring break. For the girls (ages 8 and 5), the headliners were, in no particular order: the American Girl Doll lunch, the Harry Potter Shop, Statue of Liberty, American Museum of Natural History, FAO Schwartz, a giant slime museum called the Sloomoo Institute, etc.

But me? I was most excited about Monday’s dinner at Time and Tide. After winning Top Chef Season 21: Wisconsin, Garcia opened up Time and Tide under the Kent Hospitality Group banner. (Garcia’s mentor, James Kent, tragically passed away around the time that Garcia was revealed to be the Top Chef winner.) Based on our finale recap podcast, I knew the restaurant was in the works but I hadn’t realized it had already opened its doors in October.

So we booked a reservation for 5:30 pm on a Monday (remember, kids ages 8 and 5!). It’s right off Madison Square Park in the Flatiron District, so my wife Allison and I decided to snag some wine and cheese at Eataly down the street to whet the appetite a bit.