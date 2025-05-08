Top Chef: Destination Canada standings
Updated through episode 9 (May 8th's episode)
🚨 SPOILER ALERT: Up-to-date standings of Season 22: Destination Canada are posted below. If you aren’t caught up to the show, look away! 🚨
Starting this week - and honestly, probably should have started in episode 1! - I’ll update this with some key findings about the scores of chefs each episode.
Here is my point system, which is slightly different than the podcast version:
Elimination win = 7 points
Quickfire win = 4 points
Elimination high = 3 points
Quickfire high = 2 points
Quickfire low = -2 points
Elimination low = -3 points
Elimination out = -7 points
Here are the cumulative points episode-by-episode: