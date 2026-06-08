Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

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Trevor's avatar
Trevor
2d

Love this! Is the dataset your tableau connected to shareable as a public data source? Would love to play around with the data on my desktop

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Ellie Clinesmith's avatar
Ellie Clinesmith
13h

This isn’t exactly the right place for my comment, but I think a future addition for the find top chef website someplace would be chefs that have merch available - things like spice blends or sauces that you can buy online. Limit to permanent items, no one time collabs.

And I am loving the stats and the look of the website!

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