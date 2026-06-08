Top Chef Reference
Your go-to source for all Top Chef related data
For a long time, I’ve wanted to have a website like baseball-reference.com, but for Top Chef. Kendra and I are working to embed it into Find-TopChef.com, but I just couldn’t wait to share it with you. It’s finale day after all!
It’s in Tableau, and at this point, I’d recommend rotating your phone into landscape mode to better see things. Don’t worry - I’ll work on improving the user experience for phones! This is the sort of thing that I keep bookmarked on my phone’s home screen, but maybe that’s just me.
Even though it’s the finale tonight, you’ll receive Top Chef and other food TV-related content throughout the year if you subscribe!
What will you find in Top Chef Reference?
It’s organized into different categories using clickable navigation buttons. The categories are:
Chef-specific information
Season-specific information
Superlatives (e.g., most elimination challenge wins)
GOATs (greatest of all time)
Data table of all chefs and their statistics
Cookbooks, memoirs, etc.
Additional analyses (e.g., demographics, regionality, money earned, most frequent guest judges)
How do you use Tableau?
In each visual, you can click or hover over a data point to find out more information.
Here’s an example of some of the tabs within the dashboard. Again, if you’re on your phone, you may want to rotate to landscape.
Let me know what you think!
I’d love to hear from you! And, if you think there’s an error somewhere, please reach out to me here on Substack or on Instagram (@carly.sue.bear).
Love this! Is the dataset your tableau connected to shareable as a public data source? Would love to play around with the data on my desktop
This isn’t exactly the right place for my comment, but I think a future addition for the find top chef website someplace would be chefs that have merch available - things like spice blends or sauces that you can buy online. Limit to permanent items, no one time collabs.
And I am loving the stats and the look of the website!