For a long time, I’ve wanted to have a website like baseball-reference.com, but for Top Chef. Kendra and I are working to embed it into Find-TopChef.com, but I just couldn’t wait to share it with you. It’s finale day after all!

It’s in Tableau, and at this point, I’d recommend rotating your phone into landscape mode to better see things. Don’t worry - I’ll work on improving the user experience for phones! This is the sort of thing that I keep bookmarked on my phone’s home screen, but maybe that’s just me.

What will you find in Top Chef Reference ?

It’s organized into different categories using clickable navigation buttons. The categories are:

Chef-specific information

Season-specific information

Superlatives (e.g., most elimination challenge wins)

GOATs (greatest of all time)

Data table of all chefs and their statistics

Cookbooks, memoirs, etc.

Additional analyses (e.g., demographics, regionality, money earned, most frequent guest judges)

How do you use Tableau ?

In each visual, you can click or hover over a data point to find out more information.

Here’s an example of some of the tabs within the dashboard. Again, if you’re on your phone, you may want to rotate to landscape.

Let me know what you think!

I’d love to hear from you! And, if you think there’s an error somewhere, please reach out to me here on Substack or on Instagram (@carly.sue.bear).