In my most recent post, I talked about double eliminations, including when front runners were eliminated as part of a double elimination. Without giving away who is eliminated in Episode 5, I wanted to give you the information you needed to determine if a front runner was eliminated in this double elimination.

Spoilers for Seasons 18 through 21 are below, as is the chef who returned from Last Chance Kitchen in Season 22: Destination Canada.

Would you rank the chefs differently? What’s the scoring system you use in your fantasy leagues? Let me know in the comments!