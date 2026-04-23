As Kendra and I were recording Track Your Knives this week, I realized that Anthony joins the group of chefs who have won both challenges in an episode (what I call “winning an episode”). Then when I was looking into this to write up something about it, I realized that Sieger has done the same and I hadn’t yet given him his flowers!

Sieger and Anthony: congrats on being the 48th and 49th chefs to win an episode! Both of these chefs won the episode in a rare situation, by winning a team Quickfire challenge and then an individual Elimination challenge. There’s only been one other chef who has done this particular combination: Sara Hauman in Season 18 (Portland).

Team Quickfires are pretty rare; only about 11% of Quickfires have been team challenges. There are four chefs who won the team Quickfire challenge and the team elimination challenge in a single episode:

Sara Mair, Season 3 (Miami)

Stephanie Izard, Season 4 (Chicago)

Carlos Gaytan, Season 11 (New Orleans)

Travis Masar, Season 11 (New Orleans)

The most common way to win an episode was to have an individual win for both the Quickfire and Elimination challenges (32 times), followed by an individual Quickfire win with a team Elimination win (11 times).

Some other fun facts about winning an episode: