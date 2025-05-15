I’m a firm believer in second chances; it’s the optimist in me. Plus, I’ve made my fair share of mistakes and appreciate people giving me that next opportunity. What’s interesting about LCK (Last Chance Kitchen) is that it’s increasingly becoming Second Chance Kitchen: in all seasons including and since Season 15 Colorado, there have been two entries back into the main Top Chef competition each season (except for Season 18 Portland). It’s exactly half of seasons with LCK that have had two chances to come back into the main competition.

This week will mark the 21st episode and 14th season in which a chef returned from Last Chance Kitchen into the main competition. Let’s get into all the details!