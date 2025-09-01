Welcome, Sara Bradley!

With Top Chef Carolinas on tap, we have a big announcement to make. In this special offseason episode, we welcome Top Chef finalist Sara Bradley to the team and preview Season 23 by taking turns predicting Quickfire and Elimination Challenges in Charlotte, NC and Greenville, SC.

Also, Bradley sheds light about her time living in Charlotte and cutting her teeth at Johnson & Wales in the Queen City. Tom reveals childhood culinary trauma and Sara tells us what she's MOST excited about for the upcoming season.

What Charlotte-themed challenges do you want to see? Chime in below!