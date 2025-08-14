What a lot of my data over the past few months has been missing is food. After all, Top Chef is actually about cooking!

Get your chopsticks, forks, spoons, knives, sporks, and fingers ready: what dishes were served this past season?

I documented the descriptions shown on screen when a dish was served and then cleaned it up. For example, I count “ice cream” as one word and not two. So there’s an element of subjectivity here, but I think you’ll forgive me 🙂

The words that pop out at me from the word cloud of Season 22’s dishes are the biggest words - these are the words that show up the most in the dish descriptions. I was surprised that pizza was so large, but then I remembered that in Episode 7, they all had to make pizza.