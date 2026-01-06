I feel it in my bones - it’s almost the time for the cast announcement for Top Chef Season 23: Carolinas. We know that it’s going to be this year, and Top Chef has aired in the Spring since 2020.

I predict that the cast announcement will be on January 29 and the first episode will be March 12. What are your predictions about the cast announcement? Take our survey!

What makes me predict these specific days?

First, let’s start with the day of the week. There have been more premieres on Wednesdays than Thursdays across the series. However, since filming started back up again during COVID, four of the five seasons have been on Thursdays.

And then the interval between cast announcement and premiere: the past five seasons have an average of 43.8 days between these events. So, I’ve placed my prediction such that it’s 42 days between cast announcement and premiere. I errored on the side of shorter than longer because it seems like Season 18 is a bit of an outlier compared to the other recent seasons, with 52 days between the cast announcement and premiere.

Across all seasons, the most common day of a cast announcement for a premiere on a Thursday is a Thursday.

So that’s my pick:

Thursday, January 19 for the cast announcement

Thursday, March 12 for the Season 23 Premiere

Soon, we’ll know more! What do you think will happen in this season?

Get ready for a wonderful season of coverage of Top Chef Season 23: Carolinas here at Pack Your Knives. Take our survey!