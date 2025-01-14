Wildcard Kitchen, hosted by PYK’s own Eric Adjepong, started off with high stakes - higher than any episode last season. This episode featured Jet Tila, Michael Voltaggio, and Bryan Voltaggio. In a way, for a Top Chef fan, this felt fitting: Michael and Bryan first appeared on Top Chef in the Las Vegas season (season 6).

For those of you new to Wildcard Kitchen, it’s a game played in three rounds. And even for those of you who watched last season, this season is a little bit different. The rounds have set times: 20 minutes for Round 1 and 30 minutes each for Round 2 and 3. Each round, a random card for a required ingredient and the theme of the round are drawn. Each player is dealt a wildcard, which could be a style, an ingredient restriction, a penalty to assign to another player, extra time, equipment that must be used, or a required side dish.

Players will have the chance to trade in their wildcard for another in the third round. There is a minimum buy-in each round, and if a player doesn’t have enough to play in the third round, well, then they go home. The rounds are played like poker: ante and opportunities to check, raise, call, or fold.

**Spoilers ahead**