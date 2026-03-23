Rhoda has started off Top Chef Season 23 incredibly strong. In episode one, she was in the top three for the Quickfire and won the Elimination Challenge, and last week, she won the Elimination Challenge again. There have only ever been three people to win the first two Elimination challenges in a season, including her. Can we use what we know about the other two - and those who have won three in a row later in the season - to predict her trajectory this season?