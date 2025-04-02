Winning an episode: two challenge wins in one episode
How successful are chefs who win both the quickfire and elimination challenge in an episode?
In thinking about which chef is the best of the best, I’ve talked before about “winning episodes” (in the Top Chef G.O.A.T Leaderboard and in comparing winners). Winning an episode means that a chef won both the quickfire and elimination challenges in a single episode. I wanted to know what could be gleaned from looking at the past chefs who won an episode.
(Spoilers below for past seasons, including winners)