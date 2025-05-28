Come hang with us!

For the Top Chef: Season 22 finale, Eric Adjepong and I will be hosting a small Watch Party at his terrific new restaurant Elmina on Thursday June 12 in DC.

This is a ticketed event.

Doors open 8 pm ET

Watch Party 9 pm ET

Live podcast taping with Tom and Eric immediately after the finale

Though it is not part of the Watch Party event, we highly encourage you to book reservations at Elmina that night and say hello. We will be there!

🎟️ Ticket link: Pack Your Knives Watch Party Tickets

Tickets for paid subscribers will be $30 and $40 for general public (Promo code provided to paid subscribers below).

Tickets are very limited due to the space, but we are very grateful for Eric making room for us at his restaurant. If you can’t make it to the Watch Party, be sure to book a table at Elmina nonetheless.

See you there!

(And if you can’t make it to this one, we plan to have more events in the future. With more space and lead time!)