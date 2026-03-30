Kendra and I started Track Your Knives Episode 3 by setting the record straight:

What additional nuances would I add to my analysis of winners of the first two elimination challenges?

Have we ever seen this many chefs in the bottom of an elimination challenge before?

And Sara posed a question to me on the S23 episode 3 podcast about if there had been any chef who won an Elimination challenge with a trio, besides the one we just saw happen.

I’ll dig into one of these questions here - but you’ll need to listen to hear the rest! (Spotify and Apple) Be sure to follow me and Pack Your Knives on Instagram to get additional visual content.

Winning a challenge with a trio or duo

The question stems from the commonly accepted opinion that if a chef creates a duo or trio, they’re giving the judges food to compare against and it ends up hurting the chef more than helping.

I’m still in the process of gathering data, but in the spirit of not letting perfect be the enemy of good enough, here you go! Analyst Carly, at your service!