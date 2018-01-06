Pack Your Knives

Ep 6: Chef Amish Soul Food
Ep 6: Chef Amish Soul Food

Jan 06, 2018

Kevin and Tom recap Episode 5 with the help of Top Chef contestant and proprietor of Amish soul food Chris Scott. Warning: strong language and stronger recipes.

