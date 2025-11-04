The Carolinas are the home to the next season of Top Chef - and as of today, have become two of the newest set of states to be included in the Michelin Guide. The Michelin Guide announced their Guide to the American South, and of the 18 One Stars awarded, five are in the Carolinas. South Carolina has four restaurants now with One Star, and North Carolina has one (Tom has even been there)!

It’s really cool to see more of the US represented in such a prestigious way. (Top Chef has even seen an increase in the regional representation of their cast.) It feels somehow fitting, too, with Top Chef returning to the Carolinas after Top Chef Charleston in Season 14.

In North Carolina, the distribution of Michelin Recommended restaurants is fairly even across Asheville, Charlotte, and the Raleigh metropolitan area, inclusive of Cary. It even includes Good Hot Fish, Ashleigh Shanti’s restaurant (Season 19, 6th place)!

In South Carolina, the Michelin Recommended restaurants are more concentrated in one city - Charleston. There aren’t any Green Star restaurants in South Carolina.

I’m so curious whether the next cast of Top Chef will come from any of these restaurants. We’re starting to see a slight increase in the number of Top Chef contestants with James Beard accolades prior to their time competing - I haven’t yet been tracking Michelin stars, but maybe I should!

Have you gone to any of the restaurants in the new Michelin Guide? And if you come across any Top Chef affiliated restaurants that aren’t in our list, please let us know!