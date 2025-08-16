We all know Top Chef has sponsors that provide goodies for the chefs (or sometimes just hydration. Here’s looking at you, Saratoga Spring Water). It turns out that trips are most often given as a prize for winning an elimination challenge: 89.5% of trips given away have been from elimination challenges. The one trip given away in Season 22 was an elimination challenge (episode 13’s head-to-head challenge). Shuai Wang won a $15,000 gift certificate from Delta to fly anywhere.

A few tidbits that I found interesting when I dove (flew?) into the data about trips and compared it to my past analysis of amount of money given away: