S22 Ep 13: Viva Milano!

Viva Finale. With one episode to go, Tom (now an honorary Ghanaian citizen) and Eric break down the Milan Finale Part 1 with the help of Carly Levitz who shares her analysis on the history of risotto on Top Chef. Is the curse of risotto overrated, underrated or properly rated?

One chef's out-of-box thinking gets the best of them and the finale will decide which fantasy team wins: Team Eric or Team Tom. The margins are so slim. That's why it feels so big.

See you in DC next week at Eric's restaurant Elmina!