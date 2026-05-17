Last week’s episode of Top Chef Carolinas saw Laurence Louie winning his fourth elimination challenge. He has another four episodes to try to join the 14 chefs who have won five or more. A lot of us are feeling really good about Laurence’s run on Top Chef; the community has rated him #1 in the power rankings for three of ten weeks, and he’s been in the top three for all episodes but 1, 2, and 6.

In my opinion, this bodes really well for Laurence’s chance. This coming week’s episode will have six chefs. While it’s certainly possible that Laurence will go home this week or next, of the chefs who won four elimination challenges (14 excluding Laurence), six have won their season.