Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
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Track Your Knives Ep 10
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Track Your Knives Ep 10

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Carly Levitz's avatar
Pack Your Knives and Carly Levitz
May 15, 2026
∙ Paid

In this week's Track Your Knives, Carly and Kendra rave about a return to the previous pace of a Top Chef episode. Carly gives a history lesson on mise en place relays before they get into the nitty gritty of power rankings. What happened to players' scores? We see a new entrant into the Top Ten! And then in their review of Fantasy Leagues, we lament To…

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