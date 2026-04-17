We’re six episodes into Season 23 and it feels like it’s time to see the big picture of how these chefs are doing. I’ve really enjoyed working on the Power Rankings and talking through it with Kendra on Track Your Knives. Through that, we’ve seen that the community is really feeling Anthony, Duyen, and Laurence as strong competitors.

An easy way to see if there is a front runner is to look at the percent of challenges that chefs have won. (I’m not sure why Melissa King’s 41% win rate is seared into my brain from Season 17!)

Laurence is currently leading the chefs with a 36.4% win rate. Jennifer’s is slightly inflated because instead of 11 challenges competed in, she’s only competed in 9; she’s won two Quickfires. Both Rhoda and Sieger have relatively high win rates (the same as Jennifer and Anthony), and are the only eliminated chefs to have won any challenge.

But the win rate doesn’t feel like the complete picture. Duyen hasn’t yet won a challenge, but I feel like she’s a strong competitor. This is where some of my baseball-derived stats come into play.