Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
The Draft
0:00
-46:38

The Draft

Pack Your Knives's avatar
Pack Your Knives
Apr 02, 2021

Tom and Kevin take part in their fourth annual PYK draft. A trade is made. The teams are selected. Top Chef Season 18 has begun.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture