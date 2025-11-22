Last week, I shared that having an advantage in Top Chef elimination challenges is associated with better outcomes. Today, I’m going to dig into some more specifics about how the outcomes vary by the type of advantages that are earned.

The most common advantage types are choosing or assigning teams, an ingredient advantage, and extra time.

The numbers get kind of small for each type of advantage, so please hold these findings with a grain of salt! If you’d rather just go straight to the data yourself, scroll down to the visual - otherwise, read on for my takeaways.