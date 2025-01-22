This is the battle they’re calling the Battle of the Legends: Alex Guarnaschelli, Rocco DiSpirito, and Andrew Zimmern. Coming into this, I thought that Alex would have a big advantage given how much she does cooking competitions. But this is Rocco’s second time in Wildcard Kitchen. Maybe he would have learned from last year, when he left the game with $0?

The judge in this episode was Jet Tila, making Jet the first chef to both compete and judge on this season. He and Antonia Lofaso were the only two chefs who both competed and judged last season. (See our recap of Jet’s episode here). As always, I’ll end this post with an analysis of the most frequent categories of wildcards.