With Top Chef's Tom Colicchio
May 21, 2020

An interview three years in the making, Kevin and Tom finally land their biggest guest in PYK history: Top Chef head judge Tom Colicchio. The Emmy award-winning, James Beard award-winning chef reveals his favorite season of Top Chef, explains why Kevin and Tom's Elimination Challenge pitch needs serious work and tells us why he initially turned down Top Chef. Colicchio also shares his food policy reform ideas and reflects on his secret friendship with UNC basketball legend Dean Smith.

