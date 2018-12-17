Pack Your Knives

Ask For More Lemons

Dec 17, 2018

Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh break down a stunning exit, the infamous $500 lamb tab and handicap the frontrunners for Season 16 Kentucky.

