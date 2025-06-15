Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
S22: Season Finale Watch Party Pod
0:00
-46:38

S22: Season Finale Watch Party Pod

Cheers to an incredible season! Tom and Eric did it live with some special guests ...
Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Tom Haberstroh
Jun 15, 2025
Share
Transcript

After Tom and Eric watch the season finale at his restaurant, Elmina, in DC, they host the podcast recap in front of a live audience, a joyous crowd that included the winner’s brother and Season 22 contestant Corwin Hemming.

Tom and Eric discuss the significance of the winner’s impressive victory and take stock in the winner’s entire season. Eric shares his personal thoughts on the legacy of the winner’s achievement. After ranking this Top Chef season among the greats, Tom decides to put together his Mount Rushmore of Top Chefs with input from Eric and the audience.

We hear from the winner’s brother Bijan and Corwin, who shared some behind-the-scenes experiences. Finally, Tom and Eric break down each dish and score each round with their commentary.

At the end, Tom and Eric take questions from the audience and then wrap an incredible season of Top Chef.

Thank you all for your support on Season 22! Can’t wait for next year …

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Count The Dings
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture