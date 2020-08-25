Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
C’est la vie (Ep 4 Recap)
0:00
-56:24

C’est la vie (Ep 4 Recap)

Pack Your Knives's avatar
Pack Your Knives
Aug 25, 2020

Kevin and Tom break down a French powerhouse episode and debate the benefits of kitchen technology.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture