Track Your Knives Ep 1

This season, PYK is bringing you a second weekly Top Chef podcast.
Carly and Kendra will be summarizing and analyzing YOUR power rankings and fantasy leagues!
If you haven’t yet, head over to find-topchef.com to sign up and become a subscriber on https://www.packyourknives.com/ to get additional data-driven insights on Top Chef.
00:00 Hello and welcome!
04:55 First episode, first impressions
08:18 Carly and Kendra’s Power Rankings
11:00 Orientation to Power Ranking results
11:42 Shout-outs to listeners/players doing well!
13:50 Power Rankings analysis
27:26 Thoughts on Power Rankings going into episode 2
35:35 Reminder to submit rankings and join Fantasy Leagues