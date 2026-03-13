Track Your Knives Ep 1

This season, PYK is bringing you a second weekly Top Chef podcast.

Carly and Kendra will be summarizing and analyzing YOUR power rankings and fantasy leagues!

If you haven’t yet, head over to find-topchef.com to sign up and become a subscriber on ⁠https://www.packyourknives.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ to get additional data-driven insights on Top Chef.

00:00 Hello and welcome!

04:55 First episode, first impressions

08:18 Carly and Kendra’s Power Rankings

11:00 Orientation to Power Ranking results

11:42 Shout-outs to listeners/players doing well!

13:50 Power Rankings analysis

27:26 Thoughts on Power Rankings going into episode 2

35:35 Reminder to submit rankings and join Fantasy Leagues