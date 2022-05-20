Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
Pack Your Knives | Premium
S19 Ep 12: Gone Fishin'
0:00
-52:29

S19 Ep 12: Gone Fishin'

Pack Your Knives's avatar
Pack Your Knives
May 20, 2022

 In this week's episode, Tom hops on a boat and guides Kevin on the joys of fishing. With the competition whittles itself down to the final four cheftestants, we bid farewell to a poor time-management victim. Tom and Kevin rearrange their power rankings as we head into the surprise domestic location of the finale. And lastly, we run through some VRBO submissions from listeners and Kevin recaps some of his favorite restaurants on his recent road trip. 

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Count The Dings · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture