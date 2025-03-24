🔥 VIDEO Premium: Sara Bradley

Here is the video version of Sara Bradley’s visit to Pack Your Knives this week! For our premium episodes, video pods will be released to our Substack paid subscribers. The Top Chef episode recaps with Eric Adjepong will be on our YouTube channel (see below for more details).

If you aren’t watching Dish with Kish, you need to get on that.

The latest guest on the terrific Top Chef bonus digital show is a friend of the PYK program and two-time Top Chef contestant Sara Bradley! We had to get her on.

The proprietor of freight house in Paducah, KY joined PYK this week to talk about her Dish spin on poutine, taping the show and a host of other topics:

Why she’s obsessed with cooking competitions

Tournament of Champions vs. Top Chef

my freight house experience and general Paducah love

Why she thinks women are better at running a restaurant

is Papa Johns actually good?

Goober Grape, Oreos and Crunchy Cheetos

Eric Adjepong Season 16 BTS

Her March Madness bracket

