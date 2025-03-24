Playback speed
Share post
🔥 VIDEO Premium: Sara Bradley

The video version of our interview with the two-time Top Chef
Tom Haberstroh
Mar 24, 2025
Transcript

Here is the video version of Sara Bradley’s visit to Pack Your Knives this week! For our premium episodes, video pods will be released to our Substack paid subscribers. The Top Chef episode recaps with Eric Adjepong will be on our YouTube channel (see below for more details).

If you aren’t watching Dish with Kish, you need to get on that.

The latest guest on the terrific Top Chef bonus digital show is a friend of the PYK program and two-time Top Chef contestant Sara Bradley! We had to get her on.

The proprietor of freight house in Paducah, KY joined PYK this week to talk about her Dish spin on poutine, taping the show and a host of other topics:

  • Why she’s obsessed with cooking competitions

  • Tournament of Champions vs. Top Chef

  • my freight house experience and general Paducah love

  • Why she thinks women are better at running a restaurant

  • is Papa Johns actually good?

  • Goober Grape, Oreos and Crunchy Cheetos

  • Eric Adjepong Season 16 BTS

  • Her March Madness bracket

This the last unlocked Premium episode of the season! If you’d like to continue getting access to all of our PYK content, be sure to join the paid subscriber list.

Become a PYK paid subscriber to get all the benefits.

As a reminder, we have a new YouTube playlist where you can find our PYK recaps on video. Just make sure to keep this page bookmarked saved or subscribe to the Count The Dings channel. Here is our S22E2 video recap from this week:

