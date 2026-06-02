After Sara introduces Tom to the concept of a coupe, the two step up to the plate and take a swing at the penultimate episode of Top Chef Carolinas. Tom H and Sara enjoy the Tom C 20 Questions game and think it should remain a Top Chef staple, but Tom H has some questions for Sara. Starting with: How in the world did you dra…
S23: Ep 13: Plate Expectations
And then there were three
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid
Pack Your Knives | Premium
Tom Haberstroh and Sara Bradley are teaming up to break down the hit TV show Top Chef and draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.Tom Haberstroh and Sara Bradley are teaming up to break down the hit TV show Top Chef and draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
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