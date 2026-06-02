Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

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S23: Ep 13: Plate Expectations
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S23: Ep 13: Plate Expectations

And then there were three
Tom Haberstroh's avatar
Sara's avatar
Pack Your Knives's avatar
Tom Haberstroh, Sara, and Pack Your Knives
Jun 02, 2026
∙ Paid
(Photo by: Paul Cheney/Bravo)

After Sara introduces Tom to the concept of a coupe, the two step up to the plate and take a swing at the penultimate episode of Top Chef Carolinas. Tom H and Sara enjoy the Tom C 20 Questions game and think it should remain a Top Chef staple, but Tom H has some questions for Sara. Starting with: How in the world did you dra…

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