Track Your Knives Ep 12

Track Your Knives, the companion podcast to Pack Your Knives, brings you results of the community's power rankings, fantasy leagues highlights, and data-driven insights. This week, Carly and Kendra discuss how they appreciate the Asheville highlight and Ashleigh Shanti's commentary, plus whether restricting access to ingredients is an advantage. We have…
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Tom Haberstroh and Sara Bradley are teaming up to break down the hit TV show Top Chef and draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.Tom Haberstroh and Sara Bradley are teaming up to break down the hit TV show Top Chef and draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
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