Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
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Track Your Knives Ep 12
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Track Your Knives Ep 12

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Pack Your Knives and Carly Levitz
May 28, 2026
∙ Paid

Track Your Knives, the companion podcast to Pack Your Knives, brings you results of the community's power rankings, fantasy leagues highlights, and data-driven insights. This week, Carly and Kendra discuss how they appreciate the Asheville highlight and Ashleigh Shanti's commentary, plus whether restricting access to ingredients is an advantage. We have…

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