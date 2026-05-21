Track Your Knives Ep 11

Track Your Knives, the companion podcast to Pack Your Knives, brings you results of the community's power rankings, highlights from fantasy leagues, and data-driven insights and oddities. This week, Carly and Kendra start off by talking about which chef has entered GOAT territory, debating whether duos are truly dangerous, and how uncommon it is to have…
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Tom Haberstroh and Sara Bradley are teaming up to break down the hit TV show Top Chef and draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.Tom Haberstroh and Sara Bradley are teaming up to break down the hit TV show Top Chef and draft “fantasy” teams, interview contestants and talk about America’s food and restaurant trends. Follow along weekly as the top cooking competition meets top-shelf analysis.
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