Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives

Pack Your Knives
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Track Your Knives Ep 11
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Track Your Knives Ep 11

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Pack Your Knives and Carly Levitz
May 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Track Your Knives, the companion podcast to Pack Your Knives, brings you results of the community's power rankings, highlights from fantasy leagues, and data-driven insights and oddities. This week, Carly and Kendra start off by talking about which chef has entered GOAT territory, debating whether duos are truly dangerous, and how uncommon it is to have…

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