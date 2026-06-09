S23 Ep 14: The Final Toast

We have a winner! Tom and Sara help crown the Top Chef Carolinas champ with a series of stats and anecdotes from the finale. As a mentor to one of the finale contestants and a dining guest at the final table, Sara shares her thoughts on each of the 12 dishes that she ate at the finale.
Tom digs into the numbers on the Top Chef…
winner and the surprising data on the Dessert or No Dessert debate in the final meal. Sara peels back the curtain on what didn’t make it into the final episode and how she was invited onto the finale. And finally, Sara rubs the fantasy victory in Tom’s face once again.
Be sure to check out Top Chef Reference exclusively found at Pack Your Knives. Shouts to Carly Levitz for her amazing work on the database. Sara tells us which stats SHE is checking on Top Chef Reference.