Ep 3: The Bear Den

Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh break down Episode 2 of Top Chef and re-visit their draft picks after a surprising elimination.
1:10- Intro
1:45- Quickfire Challenge
9:55- Team Challenges
10:35- The Farm
12:20- Menu Creation
14:25- Elimination Challenge
20:45- Kevin’s Tyler Anderson Experience
27:15- Elimination Challenge contd.
31:00- Last Chance Kitchen
34:00- Elimination Challenge contd.
40:45- Draft lookback
44:40- Pack your Knives and go
49:30- Dish they wanted to eat most
51:30- The Big Number
