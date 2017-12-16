Pack Your Knives

Ep 3: The Bear Den
Dec 16, 2017

Kevin Arnovitz and Tom Haberstroh break down Episode 2 of Top Chef and re-visit their draft picks after a surprising elimination. 

1:10- Intro

1:45- Quickfire Challenge

9:55- Team Challenges

10:35- The Farm

12:20- Menu Creation

14:25- Elimination Challenge

20:45- Kevin’s Tyler Anderson Experience

27:15- Elimination Challenge contd.

31:00- Last Chance Kitchen

34:00- Elimination Challenge contd.

40:45- Draft lookback

44:40- Pack your Knives and go

49:30- Dish they wanted to eat most

51:30- The Big Number

